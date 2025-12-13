Bạn có thể vượt qua bài thi tiếng Anh 'khó đến điên rồ' ở Hàn Quốc?

Người đứng đầu cơ quan tổ chức kỳ thi đại học khắc nghiệt bậc nhất Hàn Quốc đã từ chức sau làn sóng phản ứng dữ dội xoay quanh bài thi tiếng Anh năm nay.

Kỳ thi Suneung sẽ kéo dài 8 tiếng. Ảnh: Reuters.

Kỳ thi Suneung được xem là "nghi lễ trưởng thành" của mọi học sinh Hàn Quốc muốn vào đại học. Đây là kỳ thi chuẩn hóa, được tất cả các trường đại học sử dụng để xét tuyển.

Học sinh phải ôn luyện trong nhiều tháng, thậm chí nhiều năm. Mỗi mùa thi Suneung, cả đất nước gần như "đứng lại": máy bay tạm dừng cất cánh, cửa hàng mở cửa muộn hơn thường lệ, cảnh sát được huy động để đưa những thí sinh đến muộn kịp giờ thi.

Trong nhiều năm, đề thi tiếng Anh luôn bị xem là phần đáng sợ nhất, từng bị gọi là "điên rồ", "không thể làm nổi" hay "bài thi ghét học sinh", theo Independent.

Người đứng đầu xin từ chức

Tuy nhiên, phản ứng năm nay đặc biệt gay gắt. Sau đề thi ngày 12/11, người đứng đầu cơ quan ra đề đã xin từ chức, nhận trách nhiệm về sự hỗn loạn và làn sóng chỉ trích lan rộng.

Ông Oh Seung-keol, Viện trưởng Viện Chương trình và Đánh giá Giáo dục Hàn Quốc, đã lên tiếng xin lỗi vì những rắc rối gây ra cho học sinh và phụ huynh.

Viện này sau đó ra tuyên bố riêng, cho biết họ "nghiêm túc tiếp thu những chỉ trích cho rằng đề thi không phù hợp về độ khó và đi ngược mục tiêu giảm áp lực học tập cho học sinh".

Cũng trong tuần này, lãnh đạo ngành giáo dục Seoul đề xuất bãi bỏ hoàn toàn kỳ thi Suneung vào năm 2040 và cải tổ mạnh hệ thống tuyển sinh đại học. Theo ông, mô hình hiện tại không còn phù hợp với thực tế dân số và giáo dục của Hàn Quốc.

"Việc cạnh tranh điểm số quá mức, gánh nặng chi phí học thêm và hệ thống trường học chạy theo xếp hạng tuyển sinh không còn đảm bảo tương lai cho con em chúng ta", ông Jung Geun-sik, Giám đốc Sở Giáo dục Seoul, phát biểu tại họp báo.

Ông cho biết thêm, để làm mới lớp học trung học và triển khai hiệu quả hệ thống tín chỉ, ngành giáo dục Seoul đã chuẩn bị một loạt cải cách tuyển sinh, trong đó có thay đổi cách đánh giá và chấm điểm ở trường phổ thông.

Các bậc phụ huynh thắp cầu nguyện cho con của mình đang tham gia kỳ thi Suneung vào ngày 13/11. Ảnh: Reuters.

Ở phần thi tiếng Anh Suneung, thí sinh có 70 phút để làm 45 câu hỏi. Toàn bộ kỳ thi kéo dài gần 8 tiếng, với khoảng 200 câu hỏi, bao gồm các môn như tiếng Hàn, toán, tiếng Anh, khoa học xã hội và khoa học tự nhiên.

Năm nay, chỉ hơn 3% thí sinh đạt điểm cao nhất môn tiếng Anh, trong khi con số này năm ngoái là 6%.

Các câu hỏi Suneung thường là những đoạn văn học thuật dài và dày, yêu cầu thí sinh suy luận hoặc điền từ còn thiếu dựa trên việc đọc hiểu rất kỹ.

Kỳ thi Suneung được tổ chức vào mỗi tháng 11 để xét tuyển đại học, nhưng với nhiều người Hàn Quốc, đây còn là kỳ thi có thể ảnh hưởng đến cơ hội việc làm, vị thế xã hội và sự ổn định kinh tế lâu dài của cả cuộc đời.

4 câu hỏi trong kỳ thi

Question 32: For three marks, fill in the blank with the best option:

The basic guidelines for good style are not mysterious; in fact, you use them every day in conversation. In conversation and in writing, we all rely heavily on cooperation to make sense of exchanges, and a polished practical style makes cooperation easier.

Writers develop such a style by acknowledging that readers expect the same things that listeners expect in conversation: clarity, relevance and proportion. If you listen to someone who is not clear, who cannot stay on the topic, or who offers too much or too little information, you will quickly lose interest in the conversation.

Writers, too, need to be clear, stay on the topic and give information appropriately. In fact, this attention to audience and appropriateness may be even more important in writing than in conversation because writing does not permit the nonverbal communication and immediate feedback that are part of conversation. As writers, we have to_______________; in effect, we have to imagine both halves of a virtual conversation.

1. recognise the limitations of writing and conversation 2. envision the reader’s preference for stylistic writing 3. picture the reader’s desire for more knowledge 4. develop collaborative writing with reader 5. anticipate the absent reader’s response

Question 35: Which sentence in the following passage is unrelated to the overall flow? (two marks)

There are few of us who don’t at least want to make time for self-care activities such as exercise, hobbies, or relaxation. We start each day with the best of intentions but then get stuck by the flood of email messages or pulled into an unexpected meeting. (1) As we struggle to reprioritize so we can get everything done before our deadlines, often our self-care activities are the first thing to be given up. (2) No matter how much we plan, we all occasionally have days when that happens.

(3) In the short term, the impact of missing that grant deadline may be greater than the impact of missing a woodworking class. (4) Needless to say, we should try to enroll in the woodworking class before the design class because it is more competitive to get into and more beneficial to us. (5) But it’s important to recognize the cumulative impact of not prioritizing self-care and to make sure that in the long term, this is the exception rather than the norm.

Các câu hỏi trong đề thi được nhận xét là rất khó. Ảnh: Yonhap.

Question 37: Choose the most appropriate order of the sentences that would follow the given passage (three marks):

Philosophy allows us to ask much broader questions than many other scientific disciplines. It is capable of looking at the bigger picture and providing important insights into the relationships between different areas of knowledge.

A. This means that while philosophy can provide valuable insights into theoretical concepts and broader ethical questions, it needs to be supplemented by empirical findings and experiments to reach a more comprehensive understanding.

B. Philosophers tend to ask questions rather than provide definitive answers, and their contributions often consist of challenging established assumptions and proposing new research approaches. However, for a more comprehensive understanding of the nature of consciousness, close collaboration between philosophy and neuroscience is required.

C. Philosophy is particularly important for the interdisciplinary efforts of cognitive science, where it helps to bridge gaps between different disciplines and pioneer new ways for research. Unlike scientific methods, philosophizing is a non-empirical approach that attempts to validate concepts through logical thinking and argumentation.

(1). A-C-B (2). B-A-C (3). B-C-A (4). C-A-B (5). C-B-A

Question 39: For three marks, insert the sentence at the correct point in the given passage about perception in video games.

The sentence is: The difference is that the action in the game world can only be explored through the virtual bodily space of the avatar.

A video game has its own model of reality, internal to itself and separate from the player's external reality, the player's bodily space and the avatar's bodily space. (1). The avatar’s bodily space, the potential actions of the avatar in the game world, is the only way in which the reality of the external reality of the game world can be perceived. (2). As in the real world, perception requires action. (3). Players extend their perceptual field into the game, encompassing the available actions of the avatar. (4). The feedback loop of perception and action that enables you to navigate the world around you is now one step removed: instead of perceiving primarily through interaction of your own body with the external world, you’re perceiving the game world through interaction of the avatar. (5). The entire perceptual system has been extended into the game world.

Đáp án:

Question 32: (5)

Question 35: (4)

Question 37: (5)

Question 39: (3)